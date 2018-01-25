15 People Died after a Bus Fell into a Deep Ravine in Guatemala
At least 15 people have died, and another 30 have been injured after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in the western part of the capital, Guatemala. This is what the Prensa Libre reported, stating that the tragedy had happened while the driver was trying to avoid crossing a mountain river that had flooded the road due the heavy rainfall recently.
The unsuccessful experience ended with a fall of nearly 40 meters.
In the words of the mayor of the city, the bus was not authorized by the General Transport Administration to carry passengers.
