15 People Died after a Bus Fell into a Deep Ravine in Guatemala

Society » INCIDENTS | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 10:46| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: 15 People Died after a Bus Fell into a Deep Ravine in Guatemala twitter.com

At least 15 people have died, and another 30 have been injured after a passenger bus fell into a ravine in the western part of the capital, Guatemala. This is what the Prensa Libre reported, stating that the tragedy had happened while the driver was trying to avoid crossing a mountain river that had flooded the road due the heavy rainfall recently.

The unsuccessful experience ended with a fall of nearly 40 meters.

In the words of the mayor of the city, the bus was not authorized by the General Transport Administration to carry passengers.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Guatemala, bus, crash, casualties
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria