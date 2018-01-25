Children in the Crimea Learn to Place and Dispose of Mines

On the Russian-annexed Crimea peninsula, unusual school activities were held - children were taught how to handle mines, Nova TV reported.

Engineering troops showed about 100 students, the smallest among them at the age of 12, how to put and dispose of bombs, and what are the features of self-contained explosive devices such as belts with explosives and bombs hidden in other objects.

The teachings had two goals - to urge children to enroll in engineering troops and to strengthen their sense of patriotism.

Russia has annexed Crimea from Ukraine almost four years ago. This has led to the imposition of economic sanctions, which have not yet been lifted.