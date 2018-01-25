Julian Assange's Health is Getting Worse

Julian Assange's six-year stay at the Ecuadorian Embassy in London is dangerous for both physical and mental health. This is the results of his last medical examination conducted by two medics in October for a total of 20 hours in 3 days, according to a news agency.

"Although the results of his review are protected by medical confidentiality, our professional opinion is that his continued detention is physically and psychologically dangerous to him and is in clear violation of his human right to access health care," the two doctors who treated him told Guardian.

These are Sondra Crosby, Ph.D. and Associate Professor at the Boston University School of Medicine and Public Health, and Dr Brock Krisholm, a clinical psychologist based in London.

In their statement, doctors also renewed their calls to provide Assange with safe access to a hospital. In particular, they have asked the British Medical Association and other organizations to lobby the UK Government to provide Assange with the necessary health care.

"The test tells us that he has not been given access to sunlight, exposure to adequate ventilation and an external environment for more than five and a half years, which has greatly influenced his physical and mental health," Crosby and Christelm summarized.



