The Flu Epidemic is Spreading

Flu epidemic will be declared as of 25th of January in Bulgaria’s Sofia district, which does not include Sofia city itself. Schools cancel classes for 5 days until 29th of January.

Flu epidemic is declared in Bourgas region as well. The Ministry of Health said on 24th of January that it had recommended to the regional educational administration in Bourgas that schools in the region be closed on the same days.

Because of the large number of flu cases, 314 schools across the country have cancelled classes on 24th of January, the health ministry reported.

Visits in hospitals, prophylactic immunizations, consultations for children and pregnant women are suspended. Regional health authorities monitor the epidemic indicators and undertake immediate measures as necessary because the picture is dynamic.

