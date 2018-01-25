A Russian Fishing Boat with 21 People on Board Disappeared in the Japanese Sea
According to the prevailing data, the vessel has sent a distress signal, and then the connection has been interrupted.
In the morning hours of Thursday, January 25, a Russian fishing boat with 21 people on board disappeared into the waters of the Japanese Sea, reports RIA Novosti, quoted by Focus.
A rescue boat and two helicopters were sent to the scene. A rescue aircraft was also heading to the area.
A source from RIA Novosti said that there were both Russian and foreign citizens on board. Their fate is unknown at the moment.
