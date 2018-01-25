A Russian Fishing Boat with 21 People on Board Disappeared in the Japanese Sea

Bulgaria: A Russian Fishing Boat with 21 People on Board Disappeared in the Japanese Sea twitter.com

In the morning hours of Thursday, January 25, a Russian fishing boat with 21 people on board disappeared into the waters of the Japanese Sea, reports RIA Novosti, quoted by Focus.

According to the prevailing data, the vessel has sent a distress signal, and then the connection has been interrupted.
A rescue boat and two helicopters were sent to the scene. A rescue aircraft was also heading to the area.

A source from RIA Novosti said that there were both Russian and foreign citizens on board. Their fate is unknown at the moment.

