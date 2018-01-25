A Мotion of no Confidence in Borisov 3 Cabinet Failed
archive
Domestic » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The first non-confidence vote in the Borisov 3 Cabinet failed. Expectedly, the Cabinet survived the parliamentary vote.
The opposition gathered only 103 votes in favor of the vote of no confidence from the 234 votes.
For the resignations of the government voted the MPs from the left and the Movement For Rights and Freedoms, against - from GERB, United Patriots, Volya (''Will'') and an independent member of Parliament.
- » The Blue Zone in Varna will be Free of Charge For Electric Vehicles
- » Bulgaria's PM: If There is a Referendum, it Must be Written - "For" or "Against" Domestic Violence of Women and Children in Bulgaria
- » GERB Postpones the Vote on the Istanbul Convention to the National Assembly
- » The Subway Remains the most Crucial Project for the Capital in 2018
- » Public Transport Buses During the Night in Sofia from the Spring
- » Bulgarian Socialist Party Wants a Referendum on the Istanbul Convention
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)