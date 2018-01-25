A Мotion of no Confidence in Borisov 3 Cabinet Failed

January 25, 2018
A Мotion of no Confidence in Borisov 3 Cabinet Failed

The first non-confidence vote in the Borisov 3 Cabinet failed. Expectedly, the Cabinet survived the parliamentary vote.

The opposition gathered only 103 votes in favor of the vote of no confidence from the 234 votes. 

For the resignations of the government voted the MPs from the left and the Movement For Rights and Freedoms, against - from GERB, United Patriots, Volya (''Will'') and an independent member of Parliament.

 

