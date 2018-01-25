German Chancellor Angela Merkel: I Want a Great Partnership with Britain
Angela Merkel has urged the world to fight the “poisonous” effect of populism and pressed for greater co-operation between countries to fight economic problems, The Times reported.
The German chancellor said that she wanted a “great partnership” with Britain after Brexit, but emphasised that single market access required freedom of movement. “It is in their hands how close they want the partnership to be,” Mrs Merkel said.
In remarks that echoed sentiments expressed by the leaders of India and Canada, Mrs Merkel warned that protectionism should be resisted by countries increasingly working together.
Her comments, along with those of Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau in Davos this week, were seen as a push back against the “America first” rhetoric of President Trump, who will make his own eagerly…
