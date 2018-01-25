German Chancellor Angela Merkel: I Want a Great Partnership with Britain

Politics | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 10:18| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: German Chancellor Angela Merkel: I Want a Great Partnership with Britain pixabay.com

Angela Merkel has urged the world to fight the “poisonous” effect of populism and pressed for greater co-operation between countries to fight economic problems, The Times reported.

The German chancellor said that she wanted a “great partnership” with Britain after Brexit, but emphasised that single market access required freedom of movement. “It is in their hands how close they want the partnership to be,” Mrs Merkel said.
In remarks that echoed sentiments expressed by the leaders of India and Canada, Mrs Merkel warned that protectionism should be resisted by countries increasingly working together.

Her comments, along with those of Narendra Modi and Justin Trudeau in Davos this week, were seen as a push back against the “America first” rhetoric of President Trump, who will make his own eagerly…

Politics » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: America First, Britain, Brexit, Germany, Angela Merkel
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria