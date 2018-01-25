Sofia Hosts the 1st Informal Meeting of EU Interior Ministers Under the Bulgarian Presidency

Business | January 25, 2018, Thursday // 10:15| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Sofia Hosts the 1st Informal Meeting of EU Interior Ministers Under the Bulgarian Presidency eu2018bg.bg

Sofia hosts the first informal meeting of EU interior ministers under the Bulgarian Presidency. The informal meeting of the EU Justice and Home Affairs Ministers will be held today and tomorrow in Sofia.

The working meetings on home affairs, chaired by the Minister of Interior of the Republic of Bulgaria Valentin Radev, will be held today. European Commissioners Dimitris Avramopoulos and Julian King will join the interior ministers to exchange views on the reform of the Common European Asylum System and the next steps to reinforce the EU's external borders.

Tomorrow, Commissioner Vera Jourova will discuss with Justice Ministers the work on the establishment of the European Public Prosecutor's Office and the Brussels IIa Regulation on judicial cooperation in matrimonial matters and matters of parental responsibility.

She will present to the ministers the results of the Third Assessment of the Code of Conduct to Counteract Online Hateful Spelling by Non-Governmental Organizations and Public Authorities as well as the European Commission Guidelines on the Application of the General Data Protection Regulation.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Vera Jourova, Valentin Radev, Bulgarian EU Presidency, sofia
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria