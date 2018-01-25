Maximum Temperatures Mostly Between Minus 1°C and 4°C Today

Today, in many lowland areas there will be clouds or fog. Around noon, the clouds will start to break and clear. The maximum temperatures will range mostly between minus 1°C and 4°C. This is the weather forecast of the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), Georgi Tsekov told FOCUS News Agency.



The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny. There will be light to moderate north-northeast wind. Air temperatures will reach 3°C to 5°C.



The mountains will be sunny. A moderate north-northeast wind will blow over the ridges. Temperatures will rise, the maximum at 1,200 m will be about 1°C, at 2,000 m - about minus 4°C.