Jean-Claude Juncker: Romania Have to Reconsider its Plans For Judicial Reform

''Romania have to reconsider its plans for a judicial rreform'', says a joint statement issued by European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker and his first deputy, France Timmermans.



Thus, Romania becomes another EU country after Poland, where the EC wants a revision of the changes in the judiciary.

"The EC calls on the Romanian Parliament to reconsider its action plan and to launch broad debates in line with EC recommendations to create a broad consensus on moving forward," the statement said. "The independence of the Romanian judiciary and its ability to fight corruption effectively - it is a cornerstone of the strength of Romania as a member of the EU."