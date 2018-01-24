6.4-magnitude Earthquake in Japan

6.4-magnitude Earthquake in Japan

An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shook Japan, Reuters reported, citing the American Geophysical Institute.

The epicenter was at sea, 103 kilometers northeast of Honshu Island and 64 kilometers deep.

There is no evidence of casualties and material damage.

Earthquake, Japan
