6.4-magnitude Earthquake in Japan
Society » ENVIRONMENT | January 24, 2018, Wednesday // 17:15| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Environment » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
An earthquake of magnitude 6.4 shook Japan, Reuters reported, citing the American Geophysical Institute.
The epicenter was at sea, 103 kilometers northeast of Honshu Island and 64 kilometers deep.
There is no evidence of casualties and material damage.
- » An Earthquake of Magnitude 2.2 near Smolyan
- » 150 Evacuated in Italy After Avalanche, Snow Blankets Alps
- » Record Low Temperatures in North China
- » It will be Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures Between -2°C and 3°C
- » Strong Snowfall and an Erupting Volcano Caused Chaos in Japan
- » Philippine Volcano Spews Lava 700 Meters into the Sky
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)