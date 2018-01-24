In Davos, Merkel says Isolation not the Answer

German Chancellor Angela Merkel told the World Economic Forum (WEF) in Davos on Wednesday that isolationism and protectionism were not solutions to the economic challenges facing countries around the world, reported Reuters.





Merkel also told the audience that she was open-minded about what kind of partnership the European Union would develop with Britain after Brexit, but noted that there could be no compromise on the EU’s core principles in those talks.

“We want a close partnership with the United Kingdom,” she said.