More than Half of Americans Fear that Trump may use a Nuclear Weapon

More than half of Americans (52 percent) fear that President Donald Trump may resort to unlawful use of nuclear weapons, according to a nationwide poll conducted jointly by the Washington Post and ABC TV. 60 percent of respondents said they would not trust Trump with the nuclear button, and 38 percent said the opposite. Among those who do not trust Trump on this issue, almost 90 per cent fear that he can issue a nuclear strike on some country. The survey involved 1,000 people, with chance for error being no more than 3 percent.

