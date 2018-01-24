Don't Worry, You won't be Deported: UK Minister Tells EU Citizens

Don't Worry, You won't be Deported: UK Minister Tells EU Citizens

Brexit minister David Davis told EU citizens living in Britain on Wednesday not to worry about the country’s departure from the European Union, saying they were not about to be deported, Reuters reports.

But Davis, speaking to a parliamentary committee, said one sticking point in protecting citizens’ rights might be over voting rights in other countries - something British ministers may have to settle through bilateral negotiations.

