Bulgaria Learned its Rivals in the New Tournament - League of Nations
The Bulgarian national football team was selected into Group 3 of League C of the new UEFA tournament League of Nations. Rivals of the "tricolors" in the first edition of the competition will be the teams of Slovenia, Norway and Cyprus, decided the draw today in Nyon, Switzerland.
After matches against each other, the winner of our stream will qualify for the 1/2 Finals in League C. There will be one team from each of the four groups in this division, the champion in it will qualify for Euro `20. Matches will be played between 6 September and 20 November 2018.
Here is the complete draw for League C:
Group 1: Scotland, Albania, Israel
Group 2: Hungary, Greece, Finland, Estonia
Group 3: Slovenia, Norway, Bulgaria, Cyprus
Group 4: Romania, Serbia, Montenegro, Lithuania
