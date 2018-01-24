Woman from Plovdiv has Bought Bread with Glasses
Lifestyle | January 24, 2018, Wednesday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
Source: Twitter
Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
The Plovdiv woman bought some bread from the store, and when she got home and took out the purchases, she was shaken.
"I took the bread from the bag and looked at it. It turned out, however, that it was watching me as well because I found glasses in it, inside and baked with dough, says the woman who presented herself as Gergana, writes Maritsa. She has posted a photo on a social network. And the text beneath it is: I look at it and it looks at me.
- » These are the 20 Safest Airlines in the World
- » The 12 Best-Selling Albums of All Time
- » Ricky Martin has Confirmed that He and His Partner are Married
- » H&M Apologizes For Monkey Hoodie ad Slammed as Racist
- » Game of Thrones Final Season of Six Episodes to Air in 2019
- » Hedgehogs were put on Diet in an Israeli Zoo
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)