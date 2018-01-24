Woman from Plovdiv has Bought Bread with Glasses

Lifestyle | January 24, 2018, Wednesday // 14:28| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Woman from Plovdiv has Bought Bread with Glasses Source: Twitter

The Plovdiv woman bought some bread from the store, and when she got home and took out the purchases, she was shaken.

"I took the bread from the bag and looked at it. It turned out, however, that it was watching me as well because I found glasses in it, inside and baked with dough, says the woman who presented herself as Gergana, writes Maritsa. She has posted a photo on a social network. And the text beneath it is: I look at it and it looks at me.

Lifestyle » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: bread, Plovdiv, glasses
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria