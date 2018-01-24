An Earthquake of Magnitude 2.2 near Smolyan

An earthquake measuring 2.2 Richter is registered this night near the villages of Kesten and Zrebevo. This is reported from the site of the National Institute of Geophysics, Geodesy and Geography (NIGGG) at the Bulgarian Academy of Sciences. The quake is registered at 01.15 hrs tonight and is 15 km deep.

