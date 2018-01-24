Nominations for the Oscar have been Announced

The 90th Oscar Award Ceremony will be on March 4 in Los Angeles, Darik writes. In the category of the best film will be the Call me by your name, Darkest hour, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Get out, Post, Three Billboards Outside the Ebbing, Missouri, The Shape of Water, Phantom Thread.

Nominations for Best Actress:

Sally Hawkins

Francis McDormand

Margot Robbie

Saoirse Ronan

Meryl Streep

Nominations for Best actor:

Timothée Chalamet

Daniel Day-Lewis

Daniel Kaluuya

Gary Oldman

Denzel Washington

Nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:

William Defoe

Woody Harrelson

Richard Jenkins

Christopher Plummer

Sam Rockwell

Nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:

Mary J. Blige

Allison Janney

Leslie Manville

Laurie Metcalf

Oktavia Spencer

Nominations for visual effects

Star Wars: The Last Jedi

Blade Runner 2049

Guardians of the Galaxy 2

Kong: The Island of the Skull

War for the Planet of the Apes