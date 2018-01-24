Nominations for the Oscar have been Announced
The 90th Oscar Award Ceremony will be on March 4 in Los Angeles, Darik writes. In the category of the best film will be the Call me by your name, Darkest hour, Dunkirk, Lady Bird, Get out, Post, Three Billboards Outside the Ebbing, Missouri, The Shape of Water, Phantom Thread.
Nominations for Best Actress:
Sally Hawkins
Francis McDormand
Margot Robbie
Saoirse Ronan
Meryl Streep
Nominations for Best actor:
Timothée Chalamet
Daniel Day-Lewis
Daniel Kaluuya
Gary Oldman
Denzel Washington
Nominations for Best Actor in a Supporting Role:
William Defoe
Woody Harrelson
Richard Jenkins
Christopher Plummer
Sam Rockwell
Nominations for Best Actress in a Supporting Role:
Mary J. Blige
Allison Janney
Leslie Manville
Laurie Metcalf
Oktavia Spencer
Nominations for visual effects
Star Wars: The Last Jedi
Blade Runner 2049
Guardians of the Galaxy 2
Kong: The Island of the Skull
War for the Planet of the Apes
