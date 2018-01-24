Islamic State Claims Attack on Jalalabad in Afghanistan

World | January 24, 2018, Wednesday // 14:03| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Islamic State Claims Attack on Jalalabad in Afghanistan Източник: pixabay

 Islamic State has claimed responsibility for an attack that hit Afghanistan’s eastern city of Jalalabad on Wednesday, according to the militant group’s news agency Amaq, though it did not provide immediate evidence for the claim.

Amaq said the operation involved a car bomb and three other attacks that targeted British, Swedish, and Afghani government institutions in Jalalabad, without providing further details.

Gunmen stormed an office of aid agency Save the Children and battled security forces surrounding the building, killing at least two people and wounding 12, officials said./ Reuters 

World » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Afghanistan, Islamic state, Jalalabad, attack
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria