Tillerson: Russia is Responsible for the Latest Victims of Chemical Weapons in Syria

January 24, 2018, Wednesday
US Secretary of State Rex Tillerson said on Tuesday that Russia was responsible for recent chemical weapons attacks in the Syrian province of East Gutha, AFP reports.

According to Tillerson, during a meeting in the French capital, "recent attacks in Eastern Gutha raise serious concerns that the Bashar Assad regime may continue to use chemical weapons against its own people." The secretary of state stressed that "Russia is responsible for the victims of Eastern Gutha".

On January 13, residents of the besieged East Gutha region reported a smell of gas after another missile strike. According to medical data, six people have sought medical attention because of breathing problems caused by a possible chemical attack. Since the beginning of the Syrian civil war there have been several reports of chemical weapons attack, with civilian casualties varying according to different sources of information.

Tags: Tillerson, Syria, chemical attacks, accusation, Russia
