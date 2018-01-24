The British Financial Times Gives High-School Students Free Access to Their Site

The British Financial Times gives high-school students around the world free access to their site, whose content is largely paid.

In addition to accessing FT.com, they will also receive an email with adequate content for their school, the newspaper said.

The media is expanding a program that has so far only been for British students. It has been operating in the UK since June 2017, and is now open to institutions all over the world. Interested schools can register for participation here.

The media's hope is that students will also gain knowledge about topics outside the school curriculum, and that their higher general culture will help in applying for universities and jobs.

