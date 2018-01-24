Bulgarian Socialist Party Wants a Referendum on the Istanbul Convention

We are signing a referendum on the Istanbul Convention - so the people can tell their opinion about the situation. This is what BSP leader Kornelia Ninova said at a briefing in the National Assembly, FOCUS News Agency reported.

Ninova said the necessary signatures would be submitted to the National Assembly's registry office tomorrow. The BSP leader said the party proposes that the question of the referendum be For and Against the ratification of the Istanbul Convention?". Ninova said that if the rulers were in a hurry and insisted that this ratification be made, then the people would not be able to say what they think.

"We are continuing to introduce laws that meet the requirements of the Istanbul Convention as regards violence against children. We think this is the right way to make a fight against this violence a reality. We are firmly opposed to it, and we continue to import these laws, "Ninova said, and recalled that BSP had already introduced changes to the Penal Code.