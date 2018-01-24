The Prime Minister has Requested Dismissal of the Director of the Child Protection Agency

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov submitted a proposal to the Council of Ministers for the release of Ophelia Kaneva as chairman of the State Agency for Child Protection. This was reported by the government information service. The temporary agent is assigned Dr. Valentin Dimitrov, Deputy Chairman of the Agency. Borisov also ordered the Chief Inspectorate of the Council of Ministers to make a thorough inspection of the SACP's activity, in which to specifically analyze the monitoring and control of the specialized institutions for raising children concerning the observance of the rights of the child.

The motive for the change proposed by Prime Minister Borisov in the SACP leadership is the failure to take adequate measures against the violence in the home for children and youth with disabilities "Chrysanthemum" in Gabrovo.

