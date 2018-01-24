Burgas Students go on Flu Vacation as well

Mayor of Burgas Dimitar Nikolov issued an order to announce a flu epidemic on the territory of the municipality. In this connection, from January 24 until January 29 / Monday / inclusive, classes are suspended at all Burgas schools.

Effective anti-epidemic measures to reduce morbidity include discontinuation of planned surgery in health care establishments, stopping visits, consultations of healthy pregnant women and children, as well as all preventive examinations and immunizations.

Kindergartens will continue to work with "enhanced filter" mode. Burgas Municipality calls on its residents and guests to avoid attending events with a lot of people in one place.

