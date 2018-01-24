13 Victims of a Double Car Bomb Attack in front of a Benghazi Mosque

13 people died during the double terrorist act in the Libyan city of Benghazi. 33 were injured, the Libyan internet portal "Libya ahbar" reported, quoted by TASS. A bomb filled car was lifted up in the air in eastern neighborhood of Es Salmani near one of the largest mosques in the city, from which local residents then came out of prayer. Half an hour later, when the security and medical forces were operating there, another car was blasted nearby.



Ahmed Ali al-Fitrei, head of the investigative part of the army headquarters of Halif Haftar, was killed.

Benghazi, about a mile east of the capital Tripoli, is considered to be the cradle of the Libyan Revolution of February 17, 2011.



Since May 2014, the war has not subsided in the city since Haftar announced the launch of Operation Libya's Dignity to eradicate terrorism in the country.

Haftar's parts, who have been in power in the eastern part of the country for a long time, have been trying to push the outraged extremists, including militants from the Islamic State terrorist group and al-Qaeda-related groups. For the complete liberation of Benghazi, Haftar announced in July 2017.