1st Metro Line in Belgrade to be in Fact in 2022

Society | January 24, 2018, Wednesday // 12:21| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com

The first metro line in Belgrade will be in fact in 2022. This was stated by Serbian President Alexander Vucic, quoted by SeeNews.

According to his words, the construction starts this year.

According to Serbian media reports, Russian companies will participate in the construction of the metro.

Belgrade plans to build two metro lines with a length of 22 km and 19.8 km.

