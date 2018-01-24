Company Donations in Bulgaria are Down by More than 25% in 2016

Business | January 24, 2018, Wednesday // 12:19| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Company Donations in Bulgaria are Down by More than 25% in 2016 pixabay.com

Company donations in Bulgaria are down by more than 25% in 2016. This is what the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Donation Forum Krasimira Velichkova told Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.

According to her, individuals are starting to donate more. About 8% of people in Bulgaria say they have donated, but the activity of people can not fill the hole that comes from the volumes of donated funds.

''Over the last 10-15 years there has been a marked development of the donor sector in Bulgaria'', Velichkova also said.

"More and more companies are investing in social causes, foundations have their own resources, but in the last three years the volumes of the donated funds are decreasing," said the executive director of the Bulgarian Donors' Forum.

Business » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Bulgaria, companies, donations
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria