Company donations in Bulgaria are down by more than 25% in 2016. This is what the Executive Director of the Bulgarian Donation Forum Krasimira Velichkova told Bloomberg TV Bulgaria.

According to her, individuals are starting to donate more. About 8% of people in Bulgaria say they have donated, but the activity of people can not fill the hole that comes from the volumes of donated funds.

''Over the last 10-15 years there has been a marked development of the donor sector in Bulgaria'', Velichkova also said.

"More and more companies are investing in social causes, foundations have their own resources, but in the last three years the volumes of the donated funds are decreasing," said the executive director of the Bulgarian Donors' Forum.