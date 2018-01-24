Record Low Temperatures in North China

Record low temperatures were measured in Northeast China, TASS reported, citing the National Meteorological Service. Heilongjiang's thermometers showed 44.5 degrees below zero Celsius tonight - a negative record for this winter.

Yesterday, in the regional capital of Harbin were measured minus 43.1 degrees - the lowest value of 57 years. Chinese meteorologists explained the cold weather in Heilongjiang with a strong anti-cyclone from Siberia. According to forecasts, tomorrow, the province will start get slightly warmer, with temperatures rising to minus 30 degrees. In the northern part of Heilongjiang, however, the thermometers will continue to show below minus 40 degrees.