Musical and Artistic Events on the 20th Anniversary of Sofia Metropolitan

January 24, 2018, Wednesday
Bulgaria: Musical and Artistic Events on the 20th Anniversary of Sofia Metropolitan pixabay.com

On the eve of marking the 20th anniversary of the launching of the first metro section in Sofia, Metropolitan Municipality and Metropolitan organize free music and artistic performances, the press service of the Municipality announced.

The first performance, music in the subway, will be today, January 24, on the terrace of the Serdika 2 metro station. At 12.00, a concert will feature Dixie Boys Band.

By the end of the week, in connection with the anniversary, various musical and artistic events are scheduled to take place in the subway.

On January 28, 2018, the Sofia metro marks 20 years since the commissioning of its first section between the stations ''Slivnitsa'' and ''Konstantin Velichkov''. On that day, in 1998, the first train of the Metropolitan Underground Railroad traveled on a 6,4 km long and 5 stations. The construction of the first 5 stations began in 1979, when the first sod of the ''Vardar'' Station was made, reminded the Municipality.

Twenty years after the historic first underground train journey on the new 6.4 km stretch from Lulin to ''Konstantin Velichkov'' Blvd., the metropolitan underground railway has already built a 40 km route.

Tags: Sofia Metropolitan, subway, train, music, artistic, anniversary, Sofia Municipality
