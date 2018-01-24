978 million people worldwide have been victims of cybercrime in 2017, according to a report by Norton, quoted by The Guardian.

Each of them spent an average of two business days to take care of the consequences. The most common attacks are low-tech - attempts to deceive the user to reveal their personal information.

Hackers have stolen a total of 130 billion pounds (148 billion euros) from consumers in the past year, according to data.

The company warns that the victims do not care enough about their security. The victims were more likely to share their passwords with other people and use the same combination of letters and numbers for several different accounts.

"Although there is a steady stream of cybercrime news, too many people feel untouchable and do not take even basic precautions to protect themselves," said Norton General Manager Nick Shaw.