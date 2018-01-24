Canada Working Hard to Convince Trump on NAFTA
World | January 24, 2018, Wednesday // 12:13| Views: | Comments: 0
pixabay.com
Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau said on Tuesday Canada was working hard to convince U.S. President Donald Trump that the NAFTA trade agreement was in the interest of the United States as well as other countries, Reuters reported.
“We’re working very hard to make sure that our neighbor to the south recognizes how good NAFTA is and that it has benefited not just our economy but his economy and the world economy,” Trudeau said at the World Economic Forum in Davos, Switzerland.
