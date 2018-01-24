Two Snowboarders were Saved by Mountain Rescuers
Source: Twitter
Two snowboarders have been rescued by teams of the Mountain Rescue Service over the past day, the BNR said.
One got lost in Vitosha and the other near Borovets. Rescuers advise inexperienced skiers and snowboarders not to run out of the slopes and not to enter avalanche areas.
