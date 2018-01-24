Head of State: Bulgarian Foreign Policy Must Create Friends, Not Enemies

''My mandate started with the formation of a caretaker government. The office of Prof. Gerdzhikov fulfilled his duties properly and held parliamentary elections. For the first year of my mandate, I promulgated 86 laws. I exercised this power, guided by the position that they are harming Bulgarian citizens'', Bulgarian President Rumen Radev stated.



''Bulgarian foreign policy must be formed in our country and stand out. It must create friends, not enemies.'' This was announced by President Rumen Radev at a press conference on the occasion of one year of his inauguration, BGNES reported.

Expect more details.