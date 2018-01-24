Environmentalists will Hold a Symbolic Demonstration before the Council of Ministers Building

Environmentalists conduct a symbolic action in front of the building of the Council of Ministers. They give a jar of fresh air from Pirin to the prime minister and the ministers. With this symbolic gift, they will formally remind their requests to cancel the government's decision to change the Pirin Park management plan.

According to nature conservationists, it allows the construction of 48 percent of the national park. Ecologists also want the resignation of Environment Minister Neno Dimov as well as an audit of the concession, added the National Radio.

