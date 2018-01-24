Ursula K Le Guin, Sci-fi and Fantasy Author, Dies Aged 88

American author of science fiction and fantasy Ursula Le Guin, one of the most famous women in the genre, has died at the age of 88, the France press reports.

"The family of Ursula Le Guin is deeply saddened to announce that she died peacefully yesterday afternoon," says a short message posted on her profile on Twitter.

Le Guin is best known for her books of the Earthsea series, which she began writing in the 1960s, when an apprentice magician fought against the forces of evil.