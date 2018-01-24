Since today the districts of Vidin and Stara Zagora are also in a flu epidemic, according to bTV.

Until 26 January, the students in the Stara Zagora region and the Bobov Dol district are in flu holiday, and due to a high incidence of influenza, it was instructed not to hold classes for the same period and two schools in Dupnitsa.

Since today, the classes have resumed on the territory of the Pazardjik region.