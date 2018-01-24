It will be Mostly Sunny Today with Maximum Temperatures Between -2°C and 3°C

It will be mostly sunny today with more clouds in Northwestern Bulgaria, and some fog in places in the western parts of the Danube Plain in the afternoon. There will be light northeast wind becoming moderate from north in the eastern regions.



The maximum temperatures will range between minus 2°C and plus 3°C. This is what Martin Slavchev, forecaster with the National Institute of Meteorology and Hydrology (NIMH), told FOCUS News Agency.



Atmospheric pressure will continue to rise and will be higher than the average for the month.



The Black Sea coast will be mostly sunny, with temporary increases in clouds before noon in the far northern and southern regions. The wind will be moderate and from the north-northeast, maximum temperatures from 0°C to 3°C.



Mostly sunny in the mountains, more clouds before noon over the Western Bulgaria, moderate north-northeast wind. The maximum temperature at 1,200m will be about minus 3 °C, at 2,000m - about minus 8°C.