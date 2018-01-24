More than 150 People were Evacuated after an Avalanche in Italy

Four helicopters evacuated more than 150 people blocked in a four-star hotel and other remote buildings in the Italian Alps after an avalanche, the Associated Press reported, referring to the authorities.

The Langtauffer Hotel, located near the border with Austria, was not directly affected by the avalanche, but the area was severely threatened by further snowfalls, the Civil Protection Service in the Italian town of Bolzano said. The evacuated people were taken to a gym in San Valentino where they were fed. The village has been cut off from the nearest main road due to the heavy snowfall and avalanche danger. Authorities have said that the whole northern ridge of the Alps bordering Austria has a major avalanche danger since the snow has dropped two meters in the area, improving in some places the record of the early 1980s.