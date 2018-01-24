Putin and Erdogan Discussed the Situation in Syria

Putin and Erdogan Discussed the Situation in Syria

Russian and Turkish presidents Vladimir Putin and Recep Tayyip Erdogan discussed the situation in Syria on the phone, including in the Afrin region, where the Turkish army is operating, TASS reported, referring to the Kremlin.

"There was a telephone conversation between Russian President Vladimir Putin and Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, who exchanged views on the situation in Syria, including the northwest Afrin region, in connection with the Turkish army operation there, both of which highlighted the importance from continuing active co-operation to resolve the crisis, which must be based on the principles of preserving territorial integrity and respect for Syria's sovereignty, "

Putin and Erdogan also discussed preparations for the Congress of the Syrian National Dialogue in Sochi on 29-30 January. "It was hoped that the Congress would be representative and would serve to find a long-term political settlement in Syria, as provided for in UN Security Council Resolution 2254, as well as with the Astana process, the Kremlin said.

Tags: Putin, Erdogan, Syria
