Five Injured in Shooting at a US School are in Critical Condition
The student, who shot two of his classmates on Tuesday, and shot others at a school in Kentucky, will be charged with murder and attempted murder, the news agencies reported.
On Tuesday, two teenagers were killed and 19 people injured shooting at a high school in Benton, Kentucky. 14 of the victims have bullet wounds. The condition of five of the wounded is critical. The shooter, a 15-year-old, was detained without resistance. Local Police Chief Richard Sanders has announced that the officer who arrived first at the scene of the shooting was afraid for his daughter. She studied at the school where the shooting took place.
