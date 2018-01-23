Antiquity, Medieval Artifacts Found by Accident Show Bulgaria’s Troyan Monastery May Be Much Older
The artifacts exposed by a landslide near the Troyan Monastery include Late Antiquity and medieval arms, coins, rings, fibulas, and appliques. Photo: BTA
Archaeological artifacts from the Late Antiquity and the Middle Ages have been exposed by a landslide near the Troyan Monastery meaning that Bulgaria’s third largest monastery might have been founded long before 1600, as presently thought.
