CEM will Check if There is Censorship and Pressure in the Bulgarian National Television

The Council for Electronic Media will make monitoring and find out whether there is pluralism in BNT, bnr.bg reported.

The decision was taken at today's meeting. For this purpose, a review of the month-to-month discussions will take place to see if there is a balance in the guests' invitation and themes.

Yesterday, the hosts and producers of "The Day Starts With Culture" complained about the pressure from the program director Emil Koshlukov as to who they are inviting and what questions they ask. He explained that he had made them work more for higher ratings and met resistance.

CEM Chairman Vladimir Vladimir explained: Up to now, there has not been a complaint or a signal from the broadcasting team to the CEM.

The Director General of BNT Konstantin Kamenarov said it was a communication problem.