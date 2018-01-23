PM Borisov had a Meeting with the Russian Ambassador

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Russian Ambassador Anatoly Makarov held a work meeting to discuss the development of bilateral relations. Energy and tourism have been identified as areas of mutual interest, the government's press center reported.

The Russian diplomat congratulated the Prime Minister for the start of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and the strong defense of his priorities before the European Parliament. He expressed hope that Bulgaria will work to improve the dialogue between member states and Russia.