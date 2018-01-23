PM Borisov had a Meeting with the Russian Ambassador

Politics » DIPLOMACY | January 23, 2018, Tuesday // 16:45| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: PM Borisov had a Meeting with the Russian Ambassador boykoborissov.bg

Prime Minister Boyko Borisov and Russian Ambassador Anatoly Makarov held a work meeting to discuss the development of bilateral relations. Energy and tourism have been identified as areas of mutual interest, the government's press center reported.

The Russian diplomat congratulated the Prime Minister for the start of the rotating presidency of the Council of the European Union and the strong defense of his priorities before the European Parliament. He expressed hope that Bulgaria will work to improve the dialogue between member states and Russia.

Diplomacy » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: PM Borisov, meeting, Russian, ambassador
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria