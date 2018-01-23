Bulgaria Sends at Least 19 Athletes in the Olympic Games PyongChang `18

At least 19 athletes will be included in the Bulgarian delegation at the XXIII Winter Olympics in PyongChang '18 (9-25 February). The composition was endorsed by the General Assembly of the Bulgarian Olympic Committee, and it could additionally include athletes who eventually manage to meet the norm by the end of the month.

Teodora Pencheva, who expects a confirmation of a winning quota in alpine snowboarding disciplines, will almost certainly enter the group. Surely the number of Bulgarian athletes in PyongChang will be bigger than the Sochi '14 games when our country was represented by 18 athletes.

Athletes in the present composition are divided into 6 types of Alpine skiing, cross-country skiing, ski jumping, snowboarding, biathlon and sleighs. The most experienced in the team of Bulgaria are the snowboarder Alexandra Zhekova and the skier Maria Kirkova, who will participate in fourth Olympics.

The leader of the Bulgarian delegation will be BOC president Stefka Kostadinova, and Olympic attache will be the only Olympic champion of Bulgaria in winter games and the president of the Biathlon Federation - the gold medalist from Nagano 98 Ekaterina Dafovska.

THE COMPOSITION

Albert Popov, Maria Kirkova (ski alpine disciplines); Veselin Tsinzov, Yordan Chuchiganov, Antonia Grigorova (cross-country skiing); Vladimir Zografski (ski jump); Alexandra Zhekova, Radoslav Yankov (snowboarding); Pavel Angelov (sleds); Krasimir Anev, Vladimir Iliev, Anton Sinapov, Dimitar Gerdjikov, Mihail Klecherov, Emilia Yordanova, Desislava Stoyanova, Stefani Popova, Daniela Kadeva and Milena Todorova (biathlon).