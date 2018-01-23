US State Vermont Legalized Marijuana

Vermont became the ninth US state to legalize the use of marijuana for entertainment, Reuters reported.

State Governor Republican Phil Scott signed the law passed this month by the US parliament. From July 1, he allowed people over 21 to own up to one ounce (28.3 g) of the drug and grow up to six plants. The marketing of marijuana is not legalized. The neighboring state of Massachusetts, nearby Maine and six other states have legalized marijuana use.

