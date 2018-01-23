A Man Lost in Vitosha Mountain was Saved

A Mountain Rescue Service team helped a man lost in Vitosha. This was announced by the BRC office.

The Mountain Service of Sofia has made a rescue opertation on Monday night. Going down from Cherni Vrah, the man lost himself because of the bad weather and fog. At 18.30, he managed to alert the rescuers.

At 21.00 h. The man is found in the Boyanska river region in good physical and mental state.