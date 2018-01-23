4 Victims in a Collision of Airplane and Helicopter in Germany

Bulgaria: 4 Victims in a Collision of Airplane and Helicopter in Germany Pixabay.com

Four people died in a collision of a light aircraft and a helicopter near the German town of Phillipsburg.

The helicopter is probably from the rescue service, DPA reported.

