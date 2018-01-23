4 Victims in a Collision of Airplane and Helicopter in Germany
Pixabay.com
Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Four people died in a collision of a light aircraft and a helicopter near the German town of Phillipsburg.
The helicopter is probably from the rescue service, DPA reported.
- » A Man Lost in Vitosha Mountain was Saved
- » Kurds and Turks had a Mass Fight at an Airport in Germany (Video)
- » Mother and a Daughter were Found Dead in Plovdiv
- » 9 People were Injured in a Minibus and Tram Accident in Sofia
- » Sixteen People Were Injured in Train Accident in Australia
- » Incident with Bulgaria's Only "Spartan"
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)