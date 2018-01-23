A Case About a Brutal Murder was Solved in Just Few Hours

Police in Cherven Bryag have solved a brutal murder in a matter of hours on Monday. A 52-year-old man was stabbed to his feet and died of blood loss at a local pharmacy. The 31-year-old attacker is arrested.

At 8:20 am yesterday, 112 received a signal that a man with a stab wound was looking for help at a pharmacy in Cherven Bryag. The policemen who answered the signal found the man's lifeless body in the pharmacy lobby. An ambulance arrived, and the medics reported the death of the 52-year-old man. He was found to have died from blood loss because he was pierced in the thigh and the artery was affected.

Police officers have begun an investigation by making surveys and questioning witnesses. This made it clear that the man was injured on a street in the small town minutes before the emergency telephone alert was issued.

Continuing the investigation, the police arrived at the perpetrator. He is detained on a bus on his way to the capital. The 31-year-old man from Cherven Bryag is arrested for 72 hours and the investigation continues.