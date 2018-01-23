Earthquake of 8.2 on the Richter Scale Shook Alaska, There is Danger of Tsunami

An 8.2-magnitude earthquake hit 256 km southeast of Chiniak in Alaska, at a depth of 10 km, at 9 am and 31 min Greenwich time, said the Geophysical Institute of the United States, quoted by Reuters.

A tsunami warning of parts of Alaska and Canada has been issued after the quake, as well as a tidal wave across the western coast of the United States, the US Tsunami Observatory reports.