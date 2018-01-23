Kurds and Turks had a Mass Fight at an Airport in Germany (Video)

Turks and Kurds took part in a mass fight at a German airport, Nova TV reported. The cause of the riots was Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish detachments in Syria.

Kurds made a demonstration against Turkey's military campaign that began last week. At Hanover airport they carried banners of Kurdistan and northern Syria.

They chanted that Recep Erdogan was a fascist and wanted to stop the fighting. A group of dozens of Turks attacked them. The police intervened quickly, but two people were already injured. Several are arrested.

The authorities in Hanover reacted quickly. They used a tear spray to break the fight.

Following the launch of the "Olive Branch" operation against the Kurdish fighters in northern Syria and after entering the weekend of the Aphrodite, the Turkish armed forces expanded their campaign to the city of Azaz, east of Afrin.