Kurds and Turks had a Mass Fight at an Airport in Germany (Video)

Society » INCIDENTS | January 23, 2018, Tuesday // 12:48| Views: | Comments: 0
  • Send to Kindle
Bulgaria: Kurds and Turks had a Mass Fight at an Airport in Germany (Video) twitter.com

Turks and Kurds took part in a mass fight at a German airport, Nova TV reported. The cause of the riots was Ankara's offensive against the Kurdish detachments in Syria.

Kurds made a demonstration against Turkey's military campaign that began last week. At Hanover airport they carried banners of Kurdistan and northern Syria.

They chanted that Recep Erdogan was a fascist and wanted to stop the fighting. A group of dozens of Turks attacked them. The police intervened quickly, but two people were already injured. Several are arrested.

The authorities in Hanover reacted quickly. They used a tear spray to break the fight.

Following the launch of the "Olive Branch" operation against the Kurdish fighters in northern Syria and after entering the weekend of the Aphrodite, the Turkish armed forces expanded their campaign to the city of Azaz, east of Afrin.

Incidents » Be a reporter: Write and send your article
Tags: Kurds, Turks, fight, Germany, airport
Expats.bg All Are Welcome! Join Now!
Advertisement
Advertisement
Please, log in to post a comment.
» To the forumComments (0)
Bulgaria news Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) is unique with being a real time news provider in English that informs its readers about the latest Bulgarian news. The editorial staff also publishes a daily online newspaper "Sofia Morning News." Novinite.com (Sofia News Agency - www.sofianewsagency.com) and Sofia Morning News publish the latest economic, political and cultural news that take place in Bulgaria. Foreign media analysis on Bulgaria and World News in Brief are also part of the web site and the online newspaper. News Bulgaria